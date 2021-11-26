Naveen Chandra's 1997 Review, Rating

The film begins with a flagellation. A child will be whipped as he belongs to a lower caste. She accidentally enters the Holy Place. The whole village runs under the MLA. Police also did not intervene in his case.



They will be scared of him. Vikram Rathod comes as a new police officer to Nizampet. CI Chary (Srikanth Iyengar) and Ramesh (Ravi Prakash) are his subordinates. A poor family will come to the station to file a complaint about the missing child. CI Chary ignores him and will push them out. ASP Vikram Rathod filed the case and started investigating. Will Vikram Rathod be able to arrest the MLA? That is the gist of the story.

Performance: Naveen Chandra steals the show with his performance in the film. Srikanth Iyengar nailed the villain character. He made everyone glued to the screens with his performance. Mohan also delivers a fine performance as a cop in the film. The other supporting cast has also given fantastic performances in the film.

Plus Points

Story, Screenplay

Dialogues

BGM

Minus Points

Slow Narration

Verdict: It is a socially-oriented film. Watch it if you are free.