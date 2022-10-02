Natural Star Nani's 29th movie titled Dasara is slated for release on March 30 next year.

The makers of the film gave an update on the first single from Dasara titled Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan. The single is slated for release on October 3rd, Monday.

Meanwhile, Nani took to his Twitter profile on Sunday and leaked a small bit of the song’s promo. Nani wrote that he leaked it since the director Odela Srikanth (debutant) had said no to the promo and that he was sharing the byte recorded on his mobile phone during the making. The Ante Sundariniki star actor looks extremely rugged and messy in comparison to his usual suave and sophisticated roles that he has played earlier. To top it his 'dappan kuthu' dance moves to the drum beats and untamed looks in this bit, pique the audience’s interest in what is about to come ahead.

We are surely headed for a mass number, but the director wasn’t too happy and only tweeted in reply -“anna”.

Check out Nani's promo bit and the director's reaction!

But the fans are loving it as Nani joins the list of top actors who have explored rugged village looks like Allu Arjun In Pushpa and Ram Charan in Rangasthalam. Though he has earlier played a village character in Krishnaarjuna Yuddham, this role is quite different, where the story is apparently set in a village near Singareni coal mines in Godavarikhani. This explains why all the dust is raised in the song while he's dancing!

Dasara features National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead and this is her second film with Nani.Dasara is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Creations. Sai Kumar, Samuthirakani, and Zarina Wahab play key roles in this movie which will release in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages and will put Nani in the Pan India league of actors.

