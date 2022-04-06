Natural Star Nani Is Otto's Minister White Brand Ambassador

Natural Star Nani As The Brand Ambassador For Minister White, A Product Of South India's No.1 Clothing Brand, Otto!

Natural Star Nani has charmed his way into the Telugu audience with exemplary stories and memorable hits. His recent film, Shyam Singha Roy is a massive blockbuster and has left everyone appreciating the star for his awesome performance.

With Nani's popularity soaring with film after film, the big brands are after him to rope him to endorse their products. The latest in the list is 'Minister White' which is a Quality product of Otto which is South India’s No.1 Clothing brand.

Along with the official announcement, the commercial of the brand is also unveiled. Popular Ad Directors Duo Shankar - Guna of thehutfilms directed this commercial.

Nani looks like a treat as he poses in various traditional attires. Minister White is the brand name of Shirts and Dothis from Otto. The star looks ravishing in them and it will enhance the brand's image big time.

For the fans, Nani is also seen in a Dasara look- with a thick beard and mustache with long hair.

The Natural Star will be next seen in Ante Sundaraniki directed by Vivek Athreya. The movie has finished its production and is announced for June 10th release. He already started the shooting of his next, Dasara.

Check out the new advertisement with Nani as Mister White

