Natural Star Nani Launched 'Kaduva' Teaser

Malayalam SUPERSTAR Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mass director Shaji Kailas have joined forces for a "High Octane Action Mass Entertainer" KADUVA. Pan India entertainer will be arriving in cinemas in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi on 30th of this month.

The team is in Hyderabad for the promotions of the Telugu version of the movie. Natural Star Nani launched the teaser. The video shows the animosity between the two central characters — the powerful man (Prithviraj) and the police officer (Vivek Oberoi).

The teaser that brings the retro swag of 90s builds up the powerful image of Kaduva with Prithviraj in action. Stunning visuals, throbbing background score and stylish taking make this an interesting watch.

Prithviraj looks massy in panchekattu, while Vivek Oberoi appears equally powerful as the police officer. The flick is high on action, thrill and drama which is evident through the teaser.

Co-Starring 'Bheemla Nayak' fame Samyukta Menon as the female lead, the film is produced by Listin Stephen and Supriya Menon under the banners Magic Frames & Prithviraj Productions. Music by Jakes Bejoy.

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Samyuktha menon, Vivek oberoi, Arjun Ashokan, siddique, Aju varghese, Dileesh pothan etc.

Technical Crew:

Director: Shaji Kailas

Producers: Supriya Menon & Listin Stephen

Written by: Jinu V Abhraham

DOP: Abinandhan Ramanujam

Editor: Shameer Muhammed

Art: Mohandas

VFX : Coconut Bunch

Music: Jakes Bejoy

Line Producer – Santhosh Krishnan

Executive Producer - Naveen P Thomas

Promotion Consultant: Vipin Kumar

Marketing: Poffactio

Digital PR : Tanay Suriya

PRO : Vamsi Shekar