Natural Star Nani Launched 'Kaduva' Teaser
Malayalam SUPERSTAR Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mass director Shaji Kailas have joined forces for a "High Octane Action Mass Entertainer" KADUVA. Pan India entertainer will be arriving in cinemas in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi on 30th of this month.
The team is in Hyderabad for the promotions of the Telugu version of the movie. Natural Star Nani launched the teaser. The video shows the animosity between the two central characters — the powerful man (Prithviraj) and the police officer (Vivek Oberoi).
The teaser that brings the retro swag of 90s builds up the powerful image of Kaduva with Prithviraj in action. Stunning visuals, throbbing background score and stylish taking make this an interesting watch.
Prithviraj looks massy in panchekattu, while Vivek Oberoi appears equally powerful as the police officer. The flick is high on action, thrill and drama which is evident through the teaser.
Co-Starring 'Bheemla Nayak' fame Samyukta Menon as the female lead, the film is produced by Listin Stephen and Supriya Menon under the banners Magic Frames & Prithviraj Productions. Music by Jakes Bejoy.
Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Samyuktha menon, Vivek oberoi, Arjun Ashokan, siddique, Aju varghese, Dileesh pothan etc.
Technical Crew:
Director: Shaji Kailas
Producers: Supriya Menon & Listin Stephen
Written by: Jinu V Abhraham
DOP: Abinandhan Ramanujam
Editor: Shameer Muhammed
Art: Mohandas
VFX : Coconut Bunch
Music: Jakes Bejoy
Line Producer – Santhosh Krishnan
Executive Producer - Naveen P Thomas
Promotion Consultant: Vipin Kumar
Marketing: Poffactio
Digital PR : Tanay Suriya
PRO : Vamsi Shekar