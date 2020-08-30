Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is a fitness freak and a yoga expert. She is one of the stars who stays active on social media and frequently shares posts pertaining to workouts and healthy eating. On the occasion of National Sports Day on August 29th the actress took to her social media and shared a video and said that a child's mind and body are like wet clay. She further added that introducing kids to sports helps them stay active in their adulthood as well.

Shilpa Shetty shared a video and captioned it as, "A child’s mind and body are like wet clay. So, I believe it is imperative that we introduce our kids to as many sporting activities as is possible. It helps inculcate sportsman spirit, a sense of healthy competition, ample physical activity, and is a good way to build an appetite. Also, once they take a liking to a sport and develop the habit of experimenting with other sporting activities, it helps them stay active well into their adulthood too."

She further wrote that, "But, kids learn best when they see us doing what we ask them to do. So, back in those days when outdoor activities were a part of our lives. I decided to learn a new sport, archery on a trip... (never too old to learn) not bad for a beginner, must say. As our Fit India Movement completes a successful year today on National Sports Day, I would like to encourage parents to encourage not just the little ones to learn something new, but even themselves... regularly." Here is the video.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. She acted as judge along with Geeta Kapoor and director Anurag Basu. Shilpa Shetty will next be seen in the film Nikamm directed by Sabbir Khan.