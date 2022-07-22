NEW DELHI: The 68th National Film Awards for the year 2020 were announced at the National Media Centre, New Delhi and as part of the awards , Colour Photo was adjudged the Best Telugu Film under the regional language feature films category.

Produced under the Amrutha Productions banner the film is directed by A Sandeep Raj. The film starred Suhas, Chandini Choudary, senior actor Sunil, and Harsha Chemudu in the lead roles.

Sharing his joy with Sakshi TV, actor Suhas said that he wasn't expecting the award for his film and got to know about the news from the director Sandeep. He said that they shot the film for more than 34 days and it was a memorable journey acting in the film.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur took to his Twitter on Friday morning to inform that the awards will be announced on Friday evening after the jury members handed over their report to the Ministry.- This is the first time in two years that the awards will be presented in a physical ceremony. Over 300 feature films and 150 non-feature films are competing for the awards in 50 categories this year. The films are in 30 different languages.

I am delighted to receive the 68th National Film Awards report presented by the jury members. •Sh Vipul Shah, Chair Feature Film Jury

•Sh Chitrartha Singh, Chair Non Feature Jury

•Sh Anant Vijay, Chair Best Writing of Cinema

•Sh Priyadarshanand,Chair Most Film Friendly State pic.twitter.com/HhdsSp12g6 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 22, 2022

Surya starrer Tamil film Soorarai Pottru won the National Award for Best Feature, Best Actor and Best Actress at the 68th National Film Awards for 2020 announced on Friday.The second big winner of the day was Ajay Devgn starrer "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" which bagged the awards for Best Actor for Devgn and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Devgn shared the Best Actor award with Suriya, who got it for Soorarai Pottru. The film also won Aparrna Balamurali the Best Actress award. The late Malayalam filmmaker Sachidanandan KR was posthumously named Best Director for A K Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

