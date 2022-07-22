National Film Awards 2020 : 4 Awards For Telugu Cinema, Thaman Wins Best Music Director|

NEW DELHI: The National Film Awards for the year 2020 were announced at the National Media Centre, New Delhi. The Telugu film industry bagged four awards in the 68th National Film Awards on Friday. The 10-member jury was headed Hindi filmmaker Vipul Shah. The awards were announced by jury member Dharam Gulati.

The Telugu award winners are:

Best Music Direction: SS Thaman for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Best Choreography: Sandhya Raju for Natyam Best Make-up: TV Rambabu for Natyam Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

The Suhas starrer, Colour Photo has won the best film award in the Telugu language under the best film under the regional language section.

Music director SS Thaman has won the best music director award for the film Ala Vaikunthapuramlo which starred Allu Arjun in the lead role. The Samjavaragamana song sung by Sid Sriram became hugely popular with Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao also tweeting about it during his trip to Davos last year.

In a surprise of sorts, the best choreography award went to danseuse Sandhya Raju for the Telugu film Natyam which she produced and acted in.

In a second award for the same film, the best make-up artist award was won by TV Ram Babu for the Telugu film Natyam.

Natyam is produced by Sandhya Raju under Nishrinkala Films, where she played the lead role. The film was released on 22 October 2021 and was also screened at 52nd International Film Festival of India in 'Indian Panorama' section.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur took to his Twitter on Friday morning to inform that the awards will be announced on Friday evening after the jury members handed over their report to the Ministry.- This is the first time in two years that the awards will be presented in a physical ceremony. Over 300 feature films and 150 non-feature films are competing for the awards in 50 categories this year. The films are in 30 different languages.

Surya starrer Tamil film Soorarai Pottru won the National Award for Best Feature, Best Actor and Best Actress at the 68th National Film Awards for 2020 announced on Friday.The second big winner of the day was Ajay Devgn starrer "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" which bagged the awards for Best Actor for Devgn and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Devgn shared the Best Actor award with Suriya, who got it for Soorarai Pottru. The film also won Aparrna Balamurali the Best Actress award. The late Malayalam filmmaker Sachidanandan KR was posthumously named Best Director for A K Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Also Read: National Film Awards 2020: Suhas' Colour Story Wins Best Telugu Feature Film