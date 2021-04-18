National Crush Rashmika Now International Brand Ambassador

Sandalwood actor Rashmika Mandanna's fame is going beyond boundaries! The actor, who has been grabbing opportunities one after the other, to work in mega projects with big stars is gradually carving a niche to establish herself as the most sought-after actress in all languages.

Now, she will be adding one more feather to her cap by becoming an ambassador of one of the most famous international brands.

Rashmika has been selected as the Ambassador of the world's biggest fast-food joint, McDonald's. She will be shining as the ambassador for the South and West parts of India for this brand. Henceforth Rashmika will be appearing in advertisements in Southern and western states of India. The Manager for Southern and western states of India Arvind R P of the brand company has spoken in this regard.

"Rashmika connects well with the young generation. She is a youth Icon and we are happy that she is joining us," stated Arvind.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is called the National crush, often keeps posting her love for food on social media platforms. Rashmika Mandanna, who hails from Coorg, likes non-vegetarian food also and hence she rightly fits the post of Ambassador for McDonald's which is the biggest food joint that produces both veg and non-veg food items.

Rashmika who is elated about getting this offer has also shared her excitement on social media.

"I used to spend time sitting in McDonald's restaurants with my friends during my college days. Now, I am happy that I have become the brand Ambassador for the same brand," said Rashmika Mandanna.

"The massive food joint has been active in India for the past 25 years and has been the favorite food joint for people of all ages. Hence I feel happy to identify myself with this reputed organization" adds Rashmika.