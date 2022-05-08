The National Centre for the Performing Arts engages fans with multi-genre events!

Here are events lined up at NCPA Mumbai in the upcoming week...

Celebrating Tagore

Date & Time: 8 May 2022 at 5:00 pm

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Tickets: Rs.360/- & 270/- for members & Rs.400/- & 300/- for non-members

An evening of dance performances celebrating Rabindranath Tagore during his birth month. The evening will showcase thematic works by Debi Basu and Samyuktam, Ambali Praharaj and Swapnokalpa Dasgupta along with our CSR teachers Latasana Devi, Sarmishtha Chattopadhyay and Purbita Mukherjee.

Vasundhara Vee Sings Soul

Date & Time: 8 May 2022 at 5:00 pm

Venue: Tata Theatre

Tickets: Rs.750, 600 & 375/- for members & Rs.1,000, 800 & 500/- for non-members

Vasundhara Vee will present a celebration of all that is soul with musical director Saurabh Suman. Their quintet will play original arrangements of seminal works of soul music, interpreted in a classic yet refreshing way, featuring iconic soul artistes like Sam Cooke, Chaka Khan, Haitus Kaiyote and Stevie Wonder, amongst many others.

The Book of Dust – La Belle Sauvage

Date & Time: 11 & 25 May 2022 at 6:00 pm

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

Tickets: Rs.360/- for members & Rs.400/- for non-members

Set 12 years before the epic His Dark Materials trilogy, this gripping adaptation revisits Phillip Pullman’s fantastical world in which waters are rising and storms are brewing. Two young people and their dæmons, with everything at stake, find themselves at the centre of a terrifying manhunt. In their care is a tiny child called Lyra Belacqua, and in that child lies the fate of the future.

Short Film Corner

Date & Time: 11 May 2022 at 6:30 pm

Venue: Little Theatre

There are so many wonderful short films being made in India, with auteurs at work in their own regions, and bold, new voices that are experimenting with form and technique. Short Film Corner hopes to connect movie lovers with these films and also open up dialogue with filmmakers, who in turn, get a chance to connect with their audiences. White Wall Screenings (WWS) was founded in 2017 as a community to facilitate a conversation between short filmmakers and film connoisseurs. WWS has successfully showcased more than 300 short films and also continues to conduct workshops, masterclasses and conversations around filmmaking and films.

A Small Family Business

Date & Time: 12 & 13 May 2022 at 7:30 pm and 14 & 15 May at 4:00 pm & 7:30 pm

Venue: Tata Theatre

Tickets: Rs.1,088, 713, 563 & 375/- for members & Rs.1,450, 950, 750 & 500/- for non-members

Samson Sequeira is a misfit—a man of principle in a corrupt world. A mild-mannered Goan Christian married into a boisterous Punjabi business family in Delhi. After two daughters and many years of loyalty to his wife, Samson’s father-in-law decides to entrust the family business to him. Moments after he takes on the mantle, Samson is approached by a private investigator armed with some compromising information. And this is only the beginning of his troubles. What was meant to be the happiest phase of his life descends into a hilarious nightmare of dishonesty and double-crossing, and a trial by fire of Samson’s integrity. Whoever said blood is thicker than water hasn’t met this family yet.

The Classic Rock Project

Date & Time: 13 May 2022 at 7:00 pm

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Tickets: Rs.675 & 450/- for members & Rs.750 & 500/- for non-members

The Classic Rock Project is a band of five professional and session musicians who have a common love for classic rock and have come together to keep the genre alive. The band covers artistes like Deep Purple, Status Quo, Pearl Jam, Dire Straits, The Jets, U2, Eagles, Queen, Audioslave, Police, Pink Floyd and The Foo Fighters to name a few.

Dr. Jarvis Pereira a.k.a. Doctor J – guitar/lead vocals

Gavin Cason – guitar /vocals

Russell Fernandes a.k.a. Russ Bass – bass guitar

Alastair Quadros a.k.a. The Bongoman – drums

Dan Fernandes a.k.a. Dannyboi – keyboards/vocals

Anondita Mukherjee & Kelly D’Lima – backing vocals