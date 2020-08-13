HYDERABAD: Senior producer Suresh Babu’s younger son Abhiram Daggubati had a narrow escape as his car met with an accident. The incident took place at Panchavati Colony, Manikonda here.

According to reports, Abhiram’s car rammed into another vehicle which was coming from the opposite direction. No casualties have been reported during the time of the incident. Abhiram was left unscathed but his car got damaged badly.

Police came to the spot and a case has been registered for further investigation.

Meanwhile, more details await about Abhiram’s presence in the car and also about the injuries.

Recently, Abhiram made his presence at his brother Rana Daggubati’s wedding which was held at Ramanaidu Studios here.