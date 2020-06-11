Hollywood Actress Naomi Scott was praised for her performance as Princess Jasmine in the flick, Aladdin. In an interview, Naomi recalled a situation wherein one of the crew members mistook her for Bollywood heroine, Deepika Padukone. To a question whether her character from Aladdin was inspired by any female B-town actress' role, then she said about an incident that took place while she was playing the song Nagada Sang Dhol from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela.

The 'Aladdin' star added that, "All the people who were watching were Americans and they didn't know much about Bollywood. One of the persons came to her and asked her if it was her." Scott continued, “I thought to myself, you could be compared to worse people than Deepika, so I’ll take that because she’s pretty beautiful.” Naomi Scott is of Indian descent. Guy Ritchie is the director of the film and it turned out as a blockbuster. Actor Tara Sutaria was also in the running for the role of Princess Jasmine.

Scott won accolades from all quarters for her performances in the science fiction drama series Terra Nova (2011) and the Disney Channel teen film Lemonade Mouth (2011). She was also seen in the superhero film Power Rangers (2017) and the action comedy film Charlie's Angels (2019).

Actor Will Smith who played the role of Genie in the movie said that he is trying to do his best Bollywood version. At an event in Tokyo, Will said, “Aladdin is hot... you are going to love it! I was trying to do my best Bollywood version in this movie and there is a Prince Ali sequence in the film and I kept telling Guy Ritchie you got to go full Bollywood, you have to give them full Bollywood flavour."