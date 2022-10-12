Naomi Osaka and NBA star Steph Curry Meet BTS Suga
Naomi Osaka and NBA star Steph Curry met Suga along with other members of the Golden State Warriors team during the NBA preseason, in Japan. Naomi took to Twitter and wrote, "Lol, so I told Suga that Autumn Leaves is a great song. I don't know why, but that was the only thing I decided to tell him if anything. we met!"
lol so I told Suga that autumn leaves is a great song. pic.twitter.com/1QMeaNPo9m
— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) September 30, 2022
NBAジャパンゲームを観戦しに来た大坂なおみ選手とBTSのSUGAが交流‼️@naomiosaka @BTS_twt @bts_bighit #NBAJapanGames #SUGAatNBAJapan pic.twitter.com/OMtfuXOHZ5
— NBA Japan (@NBAJPN) September 30, 2022