Natural Star Nani seems to be going all out to play a different character from all his previous films in V. The first trailer from the movie, gave us a glimpse of his attitude but this time in the release trailer, we get to see him full in action.

Yes, the Amazon Prime Video team finally unlocked the teaser after fans showed frustration regarding the lengthy wait all yesterday and sent in their "V" selfies in lakhs.

While some fans liked the innovative campaign, many wanted to just see the trailer and hype up their expectations. The OTT platform marketing team wanted to make things more exciting. And it seems to have frustrated some fans as they trolled the idea. But many participated in it.

Finally, the trailer is here and it looks jaw dropping. Mohana Krishna Indraganti and Nani seems to have gone all out for this one to make it an exciting thriller. Nivetha Thomas and Sudheer Babu are big part of the film, we get that impression from the trailer.

It could have been a FDFS fare for many fans in theatres under normal conditions, but now, 5th September might see an Internet rush from Telugu states like never before on Amazon Prime Video platform.