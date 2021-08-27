Nani's Tuck Jagadish To Release On Amazon Prime Video, Check Date

Natural Star Nani's Tuck Jagadish is going to be out on Amazon Prime Video on September 10. He took to his Twitter and confirmed the news. Tuck Jagadish, movie written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens. Nani, Ritu Varma, play the lead roles whereas Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu will be seen in the key roles in the flick. S. Thaman scored music for the film, with cinematography by Prasad Murella and editing by Prawin Pudi. The release date of the movie has been postponed many times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, finally, the makers of the movie have opted for a direct OTT release. Here is the tweet made by Nani.

A couple of days ago, Nani released a statement that reads, "With the unpredictable conditions here and abroad and the unfortunate restrictions on theatres in Andhra, it has become a conflict of many ways. I have the utmost respect for the producers and I believe any call regarding the film they make, should be theirs. Leaving the decision about Tuck Jagadish to shine screens and all stake holders and will humbly accept their final decision."

