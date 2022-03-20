Nani's Dasara Teaser Is Raw, Rustic, Rugged, And RAGE!!

Rustic and countryside seem to be the flavour of Tollywood cinema these days. The Pushpa fever has not subsided, Dharani's rage is now ready to kick in. The teaser for the latest Telugu film "Dasara" shows actor Nani in a never before angry young man look.

Reminding the viewers of KGF coal mines, the teaser introduces Nani lighting a cigarette by passing his hand through a burning puddle of fire and leading a group of possibly coal mine labourers. Nani shared the teaser and poster of the movie 'Dasara' on his Twitter account and wrote this, "Dharani from #DASARA, RAGE IS REAL"

The raw and rugged look of Nani in the teaser has left his fans yearning for more. Mahanati-fame Keerthy Suresh will romance Nani in this film. Srikanth Odle is the director of this movie which was bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukri.