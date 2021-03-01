Nani Wants Allari Naresh Rechristened After Naandhi

Tollywood hero Nani said that he loved Allari Naresh's Naandhi. He took to his Twitter and commented that from now on wards, Allari Naresh need to change his name to 'Naandhi Naresh'. He tweeted that 'Allari' is the past name and now it's 'Naandhi Naresh'. He further added that, "Super happy for you ra .. hope to see you exploring the artist in you more and more here after." It is all known knowledge that Nani and Allari Naresh share a good rapport with each other. Here is the tweet made by Nani.

Finally got to watch #Naandhi రేయ్ రేయ్ రేయ్..@Allarinaresh పేరు మార్చేయ్ ఇంక

అల్లరి గతం

భవిష్యత్తుకి ఇది నాంది Super happy for you ra .. hope to see you exploring the artist in you more and more here after 🤗 — Nani (@NameisNani) February 28, 2021

Naandhi released in theatres on 19th February. The film was loved by all and sundry. Not only filmy lovers but also others are singing praises for Allari Naresh's performance in Naandhi. The movie is a crime courtroom drama directed by debutant Vijay Kanakamedala and financed by Satish Vegesna. Along with Allari Naresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Harish Uthaman, Vinay Varma, and Praveen acted in key roles in the film. Sricharan Pakala scored music for the flick.

On the professional front, Nani is busy with a couple of projects like Shyam Singha Roy and Tuck Jagadish. Recently, on the occasion of Nani's birthday, the makers of Shyam Singha Roy and Tuck Jagadish have released special posters and video bytes.