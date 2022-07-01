Nani, Srikanth Odela, Sudhakar Cherukuri, SLVC’s Dasara Lengthy Shooting Schedule Begins

Natural Star Nani has recommenced the shoot of his latest flick Dasara being directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. It’s a lengthy schedule and entire lead cast is taking part in the shoot. A massive set was erected in Hyderabad for the same.

Nani is playing a never seen before mass role in the movie where he will be appeared in a rugged look with messy hair and beard. Nani utters his dialogues in Telangana dialect which is going to be one of the major highlights. Dasara marks Nani’s first Pan India project and it is being made on massive scale.

In this still, Nani appears in out and out rural mass avatar in lungi and baniyan. Standing on a coal mine, Nani is seen smoking bidi.

The film’s story is set in a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani (Telangana) in Peddapalli district. National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh has paired opposite Nani in this rustic mass action entertainer.

In the last schedule, a huge action episode was canned under the supervision of stunt director Anbariv. Before that, a song was shot on Nani and Keerthy Suresh. Prem Rakshit master who stunned the entire nation with his choreography for Naatu Naatu song in RRR choreographed the song that was filmed gigantically with 500 dancers.

Spark Of Dasara glimpse received tremendous response and Nani’s mass getup and ferocious avatar amazed the viewers.

Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are the important cast of the film that will have music by Santhosh Narayanan with Sathyan Sooryan ISC handling cinematography.

Navin Nooli is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer of the film, while Vijay Chaganti is the Executive Producer.

The film Dasara will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Cast: Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, Zarina Wahab and others.

Technical Crew:

Directed By Srikanth Odela

Produced By Sudhakar Cherukuri

Production Banner: Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas

Director Of Photography: Sathyan Sooryan ISC

Music: Santhosh Narayanan

Editor: Navin Nooli

Production Designer: Avinash Kolla

Executive Producer: Vijay Chaganti

Fights: Anbariv

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar