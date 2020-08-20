Natural Star Nani has always been an actor with multiple projects on sets ever since, Rajamouli's Eega release. The actor made it a point that he will come up with quality and quantity as well.

He signed to star in three projects this year and one of them is V. Other two are Tuck Jagadish and Shyam Singha Roy. He started to shoot for Tuck Jagadish prior to lockdown and finished more than 40% of the talkie portions.

The actor will soon join the sets of his film, Tuck Jagadish directed by director of his Ninnu Kori, Shiva Nirvana along with Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh. This film will release in theatres, mostly.

Soon, Rahul Sankritiyan, will begin the shoot of Shyam Singha Roy film too. Sithara Entertainments will produce the film and Sai Pallavi is said to be playing one leading lady role. The other one leading lady role could go to Aditi Rao Hydari, according to new reports.

Aditi and Nani shared screen in V, and the movie release announcement will arrive on 20th August. Film streaming rights are bought by Amazon Prime Video for a whopping price. Coming to Shyam Singha Roy, movie shoot could start in October.