At times, people ignore statements from celebrities that tend to be controversial and at times, even a small poster or "Lol" post can land them big trouble.

If fans are hurt by some heroes comments of by some heroine's gestures or even clothes brand they promote, people are now launching cases against them. They started stating that those posts have hurt their feelings terribly for cyber crime police to launch a case on the said celebrities, who violated rules.

Kathi Mahesh got arrested twice now for his comments against Ramayana and Hindu Mythology. Now, Madhavi Latha joined the list, for her Facebook posts against Hindu religion.

She might not have intended to hurt anyone but she posted something that hurt religious feelings of a student from Rachakonda. He lodged a complaint against her in Rachakonda Cyber Crime branch and the police launched a case on her under 295-A section.

They started inquiry into the matter and if she is found to be violation of the rules, then she will have to submit a written apology and then she might have to face punishments like abandonment from City, if she repeats the same.

Madhavi Latha became a popular actress with Nacchavule and Nani's Snehithuda. She couldn't repeat the same success with her next films and she recently gained fame with her political support to Pawan Kalyan's Janasena after stating that she was mentally harassed to quit films by an influential person.