Old people tend to complain about the change and they try to find a connection with the changing times but they end up complaining about how change has ruined everything. They are called, "old school", mostly.

Natural Star Nani fears of becoming one or being referred to as one. He said in an interview, "I love to keep myself updated. I like fresh thoughts and new ways to explore things. I don't like to be a nagging person who gets comfort in childhood memories like people whom we call as "old schoolers". I don't want to be such a person ever!"

He then talked about how he fears and readies himself to accept the change, all the time. He wants to keep an open mind to everything and look at the funny, brighter side than the negative side.

He also said that when he looks at an young director, he wishes to work with a fearless person full of passion than a person who is fearful and confused. Hence, before judging a script, he interacts with the person who wrote it and then take the plunge to appear in his or her film.

He said that he wants to build an image of a person who resembles freshness on screen and he will keep encouraging youngsters in films as he can only hope new waters to replace old stagnant ones, like in real life.

He said him doing "V" is a sign of showing to world that he is reddy to experiment even with his roles. The role should be challenging and script should be solid enough, those are just the two conditions he has for anyone to fulfil. "V" is releasing on 5th September on OTT platforms and he will start shooting for his next film, Tuck Jagadish, soon!