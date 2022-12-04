Nani Does The Unthinkable With Hit 2

-By Satya Pamula

For decades Telugu actors directors and producers tried to establish a strong spy/cop franchise without success !! Late Superstar Krishna Mosagaalalki Mosagadu to Chiranjeevi Trinetra films failed to past the initial films!!

Actor & Director Nani turned producer and did the unthinkable!! HIT: the first case was a super hit and he followed it up with another blockbuster HIT: the second case 👏🏻👏🏻..and he's donning the ferocious cop in HIT " the third case !!

An edge-of-the-seat nail-biting police saga, HIT: the second case has more drama, emotions, and thrills compared to the first.

Adivi Sesh as the debonair cop KD in this mystery thriller looks suave, charming, and uber-intellectual. His dashing act is laced with emotions, romance, dedication, and grit.

This 120-minute wild goose engaging chase has solid characters and credible motives played by established actors..

..Audiences went berserk with screams when they saw NANI as the next #HIT3 man !!

... HIT sage looks to be continued successfully on Telugu screens..