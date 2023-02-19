HYDERABAD: Telugu film actor and Telugu Desam Party leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna (39), who passed away at Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital In Bengaluru on Saturday will be cremated at Mahaprashthanam on Monday.

As per reports Taraka Ratna's body was brought back to Hyderabad on Sunday morning and will be kept at his residence in Mokila in Ranga Reddy district. Family sources say that they will keep his body at the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce on Monday morning at 7 am and later the funeral rites would be performed at the Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills in the evening.

Taraka Ratna was admitted to the hospital after he suffered a massive heart attack during TDP MLC Nara Lokesh's padayatra which commenced from Kuppam in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on January 27. After preliminary treatment in a hospital at Kuppam, he was flown to Bengaluru for further treatment at the Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital.

The actor continued to be in an extremely critical condition ever since he was admitted to the hospital. It was reported that his family members were planning to take him abroad for further treatment. However, he breathed his last on Saturday after battling for his life for more than 23 days.

Taraka Ratna was the grandson of legendary film actor and former AP chief minister late N T Rama Rao and son of Nandamuri Mohan Krishna. Taraka Ratna is survived by his wife Alekya and the couple has a daughter named Nishka.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao, Telugu film actors, and celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, and others condoled the demise of Taraka Ratna.

YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy also condoled the demise of Taraka Ratna. Taking to Twitter, he hoped that Taraka Ratna would recover and return, but fate decided otherwise. He prayed to Lord Venkateswara Swamy for his soul to rest in peace and extended his sympathies to his fans.

