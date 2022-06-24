Nandamuri Balakrishna Tests Covid Positive

Nandamuri Balakrishna has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 recently. As per the latest reports, he is under isolation and receiving necessary medical treatment.

He has been away from his film shoot for a few days now. Close sources reveal that his close aides and crew members were also suggested to get tested for COVID-19. Latest reports reveal that he is doing fine now and has requested everyone in contact with him in the past two days to get tested.

