Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan, Gopichand Malineni, Mythri Movie Makers Veera Simha Reddy Making Video Out

As revealed by mass director Gopichand Malineni during the song launch of Maa Bava Manobhavalu Debbathinnayi, the pre-release event of Veera Simha Reddy starring God of masses Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna will be held in Ongole on January 6th. On the same day, the film’s theatrical trailer will be launched.

Meanwhile, the film’s making video has been released. Although Veera Simha Reddy will be high on action, the atmosphere on set was very pleasant. The grandeur in the making of the movie can be witnessed in the making video. The team constructed huge sets and action episodes were shot impressively.

There is an episode where Balakrishna gives a stern gaze and then gives a serious warning, and S Thaman’s background score for the same is terrific. Balakrishna’s son Mokshagna, and his daughters Brahmini and Tejaswini also paid a visit to the sets.

It’s a dream project for Gopichand Malineni who is a die-hard fan of Balakrishna. Veera Simha Reddy is not completely an actioner, as the movie will have family emotions in right proportions.

The film stars an ensemble cast including Duniya Vijay and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film, while acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra has provided dialogues.

Rishi Punjabi is taking care of the cinematography, while National Award-Winning craftsman Navin Nooli is handling editing and AS Prakash is the production designer. Chandu Ravipati is the executive producer for the film. Ram-Lakshman duo and Venkat are the fight masters.

Veera Simha Reddy is gearing up for Sankranthi release on January 12, 2023.

Also Read: Winning Awards is Validation For Your Hard Work: Ashish Shrivastav