Nandamuri Balakrishna, Gopichand Malineni, Mythri Movie Makers #NBK107 Grand Opening On November 13

Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna, a demigod among the masses, will be collaborating with blockbuster director Gopichand Malineni who knows the pulse of masses and fans very well. The director readied a powerful script for Balakrishna and the story is based on true incidents.

Billed to be a pucca mass and commercial film, Tollywood’s leading production house Mythri Movie Makers will be bankrolling the project prestigiously. Tentatively titled #NBK107, the film’s grand opening will be held on November 13th in Hyderabad. 10:26 AM is the muhurtham finalized for the event.

Shruti Haasan plays heroine opposite Balakrishna in the movie for which S Thaman scores the music. Other cast and crew details of NBK107 will be unveiled later.

Regular shoot of the movie will begin, after Balakrishna completes all his responsibilities related to his ongoing project Akhanda.