Nandamuri Balakrishna Chief Guest on Telugu Indian Idol

The Telugu Indian Idol show, which is streaming on the Aha OTT platform, has reached the finale stage. The six contestants who reached the semi-final round are Srinivas, Jayant, Vagdevi, Pranati, Lalasa, Renu, Aditi, and Vaishnavi.

The show is hosted by Sreerama Chandra and Thaman, Nithya Menen, and Karthik the judges. Nandamuri Balakrishna was a special guest for the Telugu Indian Idol semi-final episode. Balayya sang senior NTR songs on the occasion. Bala Krishna eliminated Renu and Aditi in the semi-final finale round.

Anyway, Thaman promised Renu that he would take care of the expenses for the education of Renu’s children. Thaman also revealed that Renu is going to sing for Balakrishna soon.

The contestants who reached the grand finale round are Lalasa, Vagdevi, Vaishnavi, Pranathi, Jayanth, and Srinivas. The finale contestants are giving stiff competition to each other. So what is your prediction for the Telugu Indian Idol winner? Comment below