HYDERABAD: Rashmika Mandanna pleasantly surprised Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar. The 'Dear Comrade' heroine who is currently staying at her residence in 'Coorg', Karnataka has sent a special gift to the Ghattamanenis. Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram and shared the photo. The gift includes some fresh fruits, mango pickle, etc. She captioned the photo as, "Thank you for all the delicious goodies Rashmika !! all the way from Coorg." Here is the post.

Rashmika Mandanna impressed the audience with her cute looks and strong acting skills. She acted as 'Geetha' in Parasuram's 'Geetha Govindam' and made everyone fall in love with her. She acted in 'Dear Comrade' along with Vijay Deverakonda for the second time and scored well on the acting scale.

She was seen in Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film turned out as a blockbuster and Rashmika performed well alongside Mahesh Babu. After 'Sarileru', she was seen in the movie, 'Bheeshma' with Nithiin. Bheeshma also did well at the box-office.

Due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, the actress is staying at home but sources say that she is taking some online classes to learn Chittoor dialect for her upcoming movie, Pushpa and is not wasting her time. She will be next seen in Sukumar's directorial, Pushpa in which Allu Arjun will be seen as the male lead in the movie. This is the third time for Allu Arjun and Sukumar to join their hands together for the flick.

Filmy reports claim that Rashmika will be seen as the police officer in the movie and the story of the movie revolves around the red sandalwood smuggling. This 'Kannada' beauty played the role of a police officer in the movie, Devadas - An action comedy movie directed by Sriram Adittya. Akkineni Nagarjuna, Nani, Akanksha Singh and Rashmika Mandannn played in the lead roles. On the career front, apart from Pushpa, she will also be seen in a Kannada film, Pogaru and a Tamil movie, Sultan.