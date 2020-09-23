Jaya Shah, the talent manager of Sushant Singh Rajput who was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau revealed about the initial 'N'. After Bollywood star, Deepika Padukone's name surfaced for her alleged drug links, now it is said that Namrata Shirodkar asked for MD.

According to Aaj Tak reports, 'N' is none other than a popular 90s Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar. She is the wife of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. There were five initials i.e. N, D, K, S, and J. N is Namrata Shirodkar J is Jaya Saha, D is Deepika Padukone, K is Karishma Prakash and S is Shradha Kapoor.

Reports say that N messages to J that "You promised me to get some nice MD in Mumbai and we will party together, when I come next I truly need a break". J replies, "How you are making me into a peddler, however, your wishes my command."

This revelation has thrown Tollywood off cover and it is just unimaginable for not only the Mahesh Babu's fans but also others. The team of Namrata Shirodkar denied all the reports against her and said that they are false and baseless.

Namrata Shirodkar married Mahesh Babu and they are one of the cutest couples in Tollywood. Telugu people love the couple and they always set couple goals with their pictures. Before marriage, Namrata worked in various Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu films. She acted with Mahesh Babu in the film Vamshi during which they fell in love with each other. Later they got married. The couple, blessed with two children- Gautham and Sitara. After marriage, she didn't act in any movie.

It was also said that Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were summoned by the NCB for an investigation in their connection with the drugs case. Deepika Padukone’s manager has been sent a notice too.