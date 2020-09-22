HYDERABAD: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) trail of drug links in the Bollywood has suddenly caused tremors in Tollywood after the name of Namrata Shirodkar, the wife of Super Star Mahesh Babu, came to the fore during the investigation. Significantly, this comes out a day after Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s name surfaced for her alleged drug links. Jaya Saha, the former talent manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, is being probed as part of the larger case of the Bollywood actor’s suicide and the alleged drug links involved in it.

The national media, citing NCB sources, is reporting that the names of Namrata Shirodkar and Bollywood actress Dia Mirza have also been revealed by Bollywood talent manager Jaya Saha during her questioning by the bureau. The national media reports claim that Jaya Saha has allegedly told the investigators about her chats in the past with Namrata.

Going by these reports, Namrata, who according to them, was code-named in Jaya Saha’s Whatsapp chats as N, has messaged to J (Saha) saying that "You promised me to get some nice MD in Mumbai and we will party together, when i come next I truly need a break"

As these reports claim, J replies, "How you are making me into a peddler, however, your wishes my command".

Incidentally, besides Namrata, even Dia Mirza’s name is also understood to have surfaced during Jaya Saha’s questioning. Long before Rhea Chakraborty was arrested for alleged drug links, the NCB has been probing and questioning several celebrities and drug peddlers to unravel the extent of drug mafia-film industry nexus.

There is intense speculation now that besides Deepika Padukone, both Namrata and Dia could also be summoned for questioning.