Former actress Namrata recalled one of the best moments in her life. She went down memory lane and recalled the incident when she had won the Miss India Crown in 1993.

She took to Instagram and shared a video clip with her fans. She captioned the video as, "Many moments relived. The excitement, the butterflies, the craziness of it all... It's all about that moment. One life is all we've got. Go on and make it worthwhile. Dream big! The one thing that you have that nobody else does is you. This has always been my mantra. For all the girls who dream, make it happen. Nothing is impossible."

She acted in various Hindi films which include Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela, and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. Namrata Shirodkar made her debut in Tollywood with the film, 'Vamsi'. Mahesh Babu acted as the male lead in the movie. Mahesh and Namrata dated for some time and got married in 2005. Post marriage, Namrata decided to quit acting. Now, Namrata and Mahesh are doting parents to Gautam and Sitara.