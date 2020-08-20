Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata have always given relationship goals to their fans. Since the beginning, Mahesh Babu has always been an introverted person and is not an avid social media user. Mahesh’s wife, former Miss India and actress Namrata often shares photos of Mahesh and her kids' whereabouts on social media.

Now, she shared a video clip of Mahesh Babu working on a treadmill revealing 'Bharat Ane Nenu' actor's favorite spot. Take a look at it:

Meanwhile, on the career front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. It is directed by Parasuram who is known for the film ‘Geetha Govindam’ that featured Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika in lead roles.

The first motion poster of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ was released on the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday. It was loved by one and all. Mahesh's fans are eagerly waiting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata and it happens to be the most awaited film of this year.