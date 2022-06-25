Namjoon's Girlfriend Reveals Wedding Venue, Are They Getting Married?

BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM has once again got entangled in marriage rumours. It was said on one of the Korean YouTube channels that RM is dating a fan he met at a fan signing event. The girl is believed to have told one of her juniors about marrying RM without revealing details of the wedding venue or date. The girl is said to be graduating from a prestigious university in Korea and her family is apparently well settled. How true is this?

Well, this is not the first time RM is battling marriage rumours. Five months back, it was said that he was dating the daughter of a chaebol. A YouTube channel also presented proofs in the form of Lovestagram. They said that the picture where RM is seen with a brown poodle actually belongs to the girl.

Big Hit Music has dismissed them as baseless and false. RM has also clarified that the poodle belongs to a friend of his.

Big Hit Music has once again clarified that the gossip is unfounded. They have said that they will take action against such malicious gossip that is spreading on YouTube and other domestic online forums. The statement has come on sites like AllKpop, Soompi and Koreaboo.

A statement released by Big Hit Music reads, "RM's marriage rumours are not true. We are currently taking swift action against malicious rumours started on YouTube."

This is not the first time that BTS members have been linked with fans. It was once said that BTS V aka Kim Taehyung dated a fan in 2018. It seems they also reportedly met at a fan meet. Some netizens also claimed that they were seen at a restaurant. But Big Hit Music said that they did make contact, but there was no relationship whatsoever.

