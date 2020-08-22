Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is all set to begin by the end of this month. The reality show is termed as one of the most awaited shows. The third season was a huge hit and fans are unable to forget the previous season. Nagarjuna who acted as the host for the third season is going to host the fourth season as well. Expectations are riding high over the show and recently released promos have left the fans excited.

Reports claim that the contestants of the show are believed to be kept under quarantine. The show makers did the COVID test to the selected contestants and all of them have tested negative. Currently, they are under isolation for some time.

A special team of doctors are constantly checking the health of the contestants. The makers want the show to function smoothly once contestants step into the house. Reports suggest that the makers have passed strict orders for their staff not to leak the names of contestants of the show to anyone.

The makers of the show are tight-lipped about the contestants of BB4 Telugu season. According to the trusted sources, Amma Rajasekhar, Lasya Manjunath, Gangavva, Syed Sohail Ryan, Noel Sean, Jabardasth Avinash, Karate Kalyani and Mehaboob Shaikh are likely to be the part of the upcoming season.

Nagarjuna's fourth season is expected to have major changes especially in assigning tasks and elimination. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.