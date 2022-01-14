Nagarjuna's Bangarraju: Revival of Panche Kattu, Puligoru, Navaratnala Haaram

Ahead of Akkineni Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya’s latest Sankranthi film release- Bangarraju , famous jewellery brand Kalyan Jewellers has partnered with Annapurna Studios to launch the ‘Bangarraju’ Men’s Jewellery Collection.

As per reports, the long Navaratna haram and the iconic Puligoru haram worn by the father-son duo, in ‘Bangarraju’, are from the personal collection of the Nagarjuna’s father Akkineni Nageswara Rao,(ANR). It may be recollected that ANR wore similar chains in Dasara Bullodu and other films where he is seen dressed in the traditional panche kattu. The same look is seen in Bangarraju movie where, ‘The King of Style’ Nagarjuna, has brought back dhoti drape, Puligoru & Navaratnala Haram which is worn by the men of the Godavari and Krishna belts of Andhra Pradesh in particular.

Talking about this association, Kalyan Jewellers brand ambassador & ‘Bangarraju’ lead, Akkineni Nagarjuna said in a video message, “My father has always been my inspiration, and this traditional look that I have recreated for the movie Bangarraju is a tribute to him – even the jewellery that I wear in the movie, is originally his. Ahead of the release of the film, this traditional look seems to have appealed to the audiences, and that is how Kalyan Jewellers came on board to recreate the Nana Garu’s haram designs.”

Talking about the announcement, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director – Kalyan Jewellers said, “We consider it an honour to be able to reproduce the iconic jewellery pieces that once belonged to Nageshwara Garu. As a brand, we have always followed a hyper-local product and outreach strategy. We have encouraged our patrons to not only take pride in their traditional designs, but also to embrace them in style – and when it comes to style, there is none that does it as wonderfully as The King (Akkineni Nagarjuna) himself. This is our special Sankranti offering to our customers.”

Bangarajju was released on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on 14th January 2022 in theatres.

