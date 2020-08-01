Tollywood senior star Akkineni Nagarjuna is back in the news, thanks to Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. Ever since King Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss third season became a hit, his fans and show lovers have been eagerly waiting to see Nagarjuna back on the small screen. Not long ago, the Bigg Boss makers unveiled a promo of the upcoming edition. Much to the delight of the fans, they informed that the show would begin soon.

So far, there is no official announcement about the date. Going by the talk on social media, we get to know that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is likely to commence on August 30. The contestants are also understood to have been finalized but as is the format of the show, Bigg Boss never reveals the names beforehand and one has to wait until the inaugural episode when they will all be ushered in. Through much of the lockdown period, Nagarjuna has been staying home and hasn’t been very active on social media either.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a photo with a caption “Back on the floor with Lights, Camera, Action..What a wow...WOW!!!”. Nagarjuna shared the picture on Twitter and in no time, the comments section was flooded with questions on Bigg Boss season 4. One has to wait and see if King Nag has enough to answer all these questions. Take a look at the tweet:

Back on the floor with Lights, Camera, Action..what a wow...WOW!!! pic.twitter.com/tHg30ZgLl6 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 1, 2020

Incidentally, for record sake, Nagarjuna becomes the first celebrity to shoot either for films or shows in Telugu amid the pandemic.