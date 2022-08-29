Nagarjuna’s Special Birthday Poster The Ghost Out, Proves That He Is The KING!

King Akkineni Nagarjuna’s highly anticipated film The Ghost under the direction of Praveen Sattaru is carrying exceptional buzz with Tamahagane followed by theatrical trailer receiving overwhelming response. Clocked 9 Million views, the trailer that got over 200K likes is still trending on YouTube.

Today, wishing Nagarjuna on his birthday, the makers released a new poster. Holding Tamahagane in his hand, Nagarjuna can be seen sitting on a chair and giving stern gaze. This indeed is a perfect poster on the occasion from the film which is billed to be an action thriller with a novel concept.

As is known, Tamahagane is Nagarjuna’s weapon in the movie and the glimpse about the same too got exceptional response. Sonal Chauhan played the leading lady opposite Nagarjuna in the movie and both will appear as Interpol officers. The film also features Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in vital roles.

With blessings of Narayan Das Narang, Suniel Narang, in association with Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar is producing The Ghost on lavish budget under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners.

Mark K Robin is the music director, while songs are provided by Bharath and Saurab duo. Mukesh G handled the cinematography, while Brahma Kadali is the art director and Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha choreographed the stunts.

The Ghost’s hunt will begin in cinemas from October 5th (Dasara release).