Nagarjuna Akkineni is no stranger for experimentation on screen. He tries to find ways to keep himself always switching genres within the commercial space like no other star hero.

He doesn't care much about the cost of such experimentation at box office as when they come off, he often tends to give a film to remember. These days such films from him have become rare as he is unable to find better scripts or makers, who can use him well.

Praveen Sattaru, the young National Award winning filmmaker, did show that he understands strengths of a hero properly, with his PSV Garuda Vega. He could give a perfect film that suits Dr. Rajasekhar, when even the actor thought it will never happen.

The director might turn around the tide for Nagarjuna too and their new film sounds really interesting. Nagarjuna will be seen in a complete new avatar and a very challenging role as a National Security Officer with serious anger management issues, say reports.

This kind of a character will be definitely new for the actor, as he acted in such a role long back ago in Rakshana. This film will be produced by Narayan Das Narang and Sharat Marar. Film will start shooting after the pandemic is over and when Nagarjuna finishes off his work for Wild Dog.