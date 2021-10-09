Nagarjuna Loses Temper in Bigg Boss House Because of This Contestant

Bigg Boss Telugu 5: The weekend has arrived, so it's time for another round of eliminations. Bigg Boss Telugu viewers are desperate to know which contestant will be evicted from the house this week. Star Maa has released a promo from tonight's episode. It seems that Nagarjuna is taking a class for Sreerama Chandra over him manhandling Jessie during a task. We all know that in the captaincy task, Jessie pushed Sreerama down and Sreerama literally pressed against Jessie to keep him down. Have you watched the video? If not, then check this out: BBT5: Video of Sreeram Chandra Manhandling Jessie Leaked, Netizens Shocked!

Nagarjuna asks Sreerama why did he push Jessie down with his elbow. SRC replies that he did not do that. Nagarjuna asks Bigg Boss to show him the video proof. Netizens are happy that Nagarujuna raised all the correct points this weekend.

What grabbed our attention was another question that the Bigg Boss host asked SRC. We all know that Sreerama Chandra was seen kissing Hamida in the Bigg Boss house. Perhaps to know his stand and to make SRC reveal his true feelings about Hamida, Nag asked him to choose between Hamida and Bigg Boss title and as expected Sreerama Chandra chose the latter. This sure will anger fans of Hamida.

Meanhwile, Nagarjuna seems to have won the hearts of Bigg Boss viewers for roasting Sreerama over his mistakes. Nagarjuna also asked Sreerama about Jessie and Shannu's food issues. This only goes on to reaffirm audience prediction that Sreerama is the worst captain. Let us wait and watch to know what exactly happened in tonight's episode.