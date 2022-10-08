Nagarjuna Borrows Salman's Formula for Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 host Nagarjuna is back to the house to perform his hosting duties. The new season is yet to gain momentum. Viewers say the season lacks spark and the contestants must strive more to make it more interesting.

It is known that the TRP of BBT6 is not all that impressive when compared to the previous season.

Today being weekend, Akkineni Nagarjuna visited the sets of Bigg Boss to interact with contestants and give them his analysis of how they performed over the week.

In the latest promo dropped by Maa tv on social media, Nagarjuna is seen asking contestants to pick the hit and flop contestant. If you regularly follow all versions of Bigg Boss, then you would know that this formula is borrowed from Hindi Bigg Boss. Only yesterday, BB16 host Salman Khan was asking housemates to do the same. So it's evident that BBt6 host Nagarjuna is closely following Bigg Boss Hindi. Let's see who contestants pick for hit and flop.

