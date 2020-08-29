August 29th - It is a special day for Akkineni Nagarjuna and his fans. His family, friends, and fans are expressing their love towards him and are sending wishes on the occasion of his birthday.

A few days ago, Nagarjuna announced a film titled ‘Wild Dog’. Sources say that 70 percent of the shooting has been completed. Today, on the occasion of Nagarjuna's birthday, the makers of ‘Wild Dog’ have unveiled a second poster of the film. The poster went viral on social media gathering immense love from fans and audiences.

Decoding the poster, Nagarjuna will be seen as NIA officer ACP Vijay Varma and his code name is 'Wild Dog'. If you haven’t seen the poster. Here it is.

The film is directed by Ahishor Solomon. Dia Mirza and Saiyami Kher will appear in prominent roles. The film is produced by Niranjan Reddy under the banner of Matinee Entertainments.