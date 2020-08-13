The most awaited reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been the talk of the town for a long time now. The show organizers have released a new promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, which features Nagarjuna in an interesting look as an oldie. The promo went viral in no time and the makers have made an official announcement that the fourth edition will be coming soon.

The new promo has created much hype amongst the fans. This year, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will be totally different and there will be no physical tasks.

All the contestants who have been finalized for season 4 will be in quarantine for 14 days before entering into the house. All contestants will have to undergo COVID-19 tests before entering the house.

Now, ongoing reports suggest that Nagarjuna won’t be appearing on weekends to eliminate the contestants. The makers have planned the elimination in a different way and it’s still under wraps. The makers want to keep physical distance between the contestants and Nagarjuna until it ends. TV host Singer Noel and Raghu master are the confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu 4. While leading stars Shraddha Das and Tarun names are being speculated that they would be seen in Bigg Boss Telugu but they have quashed the rumours saying they do not want someone to watch them 24*7.

The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by Jr NTR and it received exceptional response from all quarters. Actor Nani hosted the second season followed by Nagarjuna for the third edition. Nagarjuna is continuing the fourth season and the new season is likely to commence by the end of this month. However, the makers are yet to confirm it.