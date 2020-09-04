After Manmadhudu 2, Nagarjuna has joined his hands with Ashishor Solomon for his next movie titled Wild Dog. Now, the actor is back on the sets. Yes! The shooting of the film has started. Akkineni Nagarjuna took to his Twitter and shared a video in which one could see him getting ready for the shooting of his upcoming movie, 'Wild Dog'. In the video, all the crew members can be seen following the safety precautions. Here is the video.

Ashishor Solomon's Wild Dog story is based on true incidents and the film is bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy. Solomon the director of Wild Dog, speaking to a website said that, "Nagarjuna sir is an inspiration to all of us. Although he is a senior actor, he was the one who took the initiative to get shooting started again and that is truly admirable. His energy and enthusiasm is unmatchable and once again, he has led the way for Telugu cinema to unlock, like the true superstar that he is. I can’t wait to go back on sets and begin shooting with him again."

He further added that, "All crew members will wear masks and gloves, the make-up artists will be in PPE kits, the equipment will be constantly sanitised and not more than 40 members will be allowed on the set. We will make sure no stone is left unturned in terms of safety measures taken on sets. We will be shooting in multiple locations across Hyderabad, including Ramoji Film City and other live locations in the city."

Nagarjuna returned as the host for the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu for the second consecutive time. He also started shooting for the Bigg Boss show.