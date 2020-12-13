Nagarjuna Announces Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Winner: Check Netizens' Reaction

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular shows and is grabbing all the eyeballs ever since the show has started. Not only youngsters but also others eagerly wait for the show and need less to say about the weekend episode. Nagarjuna comes to the show on weekends and grills the contestants and makes the Bigg Boss show more interesting. The makers of the show come with some thing new to make the audence stick to their TV sets.

There are only six contestants in the house - Ariyana, Harika, Monal, Akhil, Abhijeet and Sohel. One of the contestants will step out of the house this week. Sohel was the first contestant to become the finalist. In the earlier episode, Akhil won the ticket to grand finale.

Now, the makers of the show have released a promo in which Nagarjuna asks, 'What the contestants will do if they become the winner of the show?'. All the contestants say what they will do with the prize money. After this video has been posted, netizens started posting their comments. Here are a few.

Akhil -: neney winner nake 50 lakhs Audience as Avinash -:* Niko dandam Ra Babu 🙏😹😹😂#BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/PCSV1aO3te — Fighter 😎🤘 (@MrSuri37) December 13, 2020

When he entered this season he was not famous but now he is definitely the strongest and best contestant his journey has been incredible so far lots of love #Akhil♥️♥️♥️#BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/SQnTv19U8p — Anya (@Anya18731980) December 13, 2020