Nicknamed as ‘Tollywood Manmadhudu’, Akkineni Nagarjuna needs no introduction. As a charming hero and a sensible actor of late, he has been ruling the silver screen while donning other hats of a film and television producer and a successful businessman.

Nagarjuna added an additional feather to his fabled cap last year when he hosted Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 aired by Star Maa. With the organizers favouring him one more time, he is now gearing up to anchor the weekend hungama of the most popular reality show in its forthcoming Season 4 as well. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, no one really thought they would be able to see Bigg Boss Telugu on the telly this year. But despite all the adversities, the organizers of the show and the telecaster Star Maa have recently released a promo of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 to confirm that the show will go on.

Since then, there is intense speculation on all the developments related to the reality show. The expansive and signature-style house of the Bigg Boss is being quietly but intensely created at the Akkineni family’s Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. There is excitement in the air even on the likely contestants for this season. Several names, including known celebrities Nandu, singers Noel and Sunita, Viva Harsha and Thagubothu Ramesh, have been doing the rounds on social media thus enhancing the curiosity levels about the reality show.

The latest that we hear about the reality show is that the organizers have offered an unbelievably fancy remuneration to Nagarjuna to retain him for this season as well. In fact, the veteran Tollywood hero is touted to be getting a double pay for season 4! Nagarjuna’s pay check isn’t doubled but still he will end up with a pay that is higher for the number of days he is going to shoot for the show. Confused? Let us help you untangle this spin!

At the time of roping in Nagarjuna for Season 4, the organizers reportedly agreed to pay the top star keeping the original show schedule of 100 days. But, contrary to some speculations, the latest news is that the duration of the show is understood to have been truncated to 50 days. Despite this reviewed decision, the organizers are said to be paying Nagarjuna as per the original schedule, is what industry sources reveal. In a nutshell, it’s like a double pay for the host even with a shortened version of the show!

The organisers are busy finalizing the contestants and making all necessary arrangements to launch the show within the stipulated time. As mentioned above, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 will be hosted for 50 days as against the originally planned 90-100 days. In fact, it is not just Nagarjuna but even the contestants stand to get higher payments as they are ready to participate in the show even during the risky pandemic time.

The show organizers are optimistic that this time the viewership would increase manifold as compared to previous seasons. With shooting of television serials also being suspended after resumption due to coronavirus cases affecting many actors, the Bigg Boss organizers feel that the viewership would be wholly centered around their reality show.

The organizers are also believed to be ringing in some changes in the format in tune with the prevailing COVID-19 situation. First and foremost is that there will be no physical tasks for the contestants. The show will also see no wild card entries. The other plan in motion for this season is to have only the celebrities with no scope for the participation of commoners.

Also, Nagarjuna will be visiting the house on a daily basis to entertain all of us. This is another major deviation from the format of the show wherein the host anchors the weekend hungama which also see the elimination of the contestants based on viwers’ voting in the previous week. While these are being talked about as strong possibilities, the organizers and telecaster Star Maa are yet to put a stamp of confirmation on the changes. Keep following this space for more updates.