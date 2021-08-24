Nagababu's Emotional Post On Mega Brothers Pawan, Chiranjeevi

Nagababu’s Emotional Post : Megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday and the Rakhi festival on full moon came on the same day resulting in two festivals being celebrated in the Mega family’s house. On this occasion, the Mega family and relatives came together and had a grand celebration. However, with the presence of Power Star Pawan Kalyan, in the family celebrations made the Mega fans and Power Star fans happy at the double bonanza. In this context, Mega Brother Nagababu shared an emotional post on Instagram. He shared a photo of his brother Chiru having fun talking to Pawan and said that they were his strength. To fill more smiles in every mile... & to make the magic in every moment come Alive... My Brothers Chiranjeevi Konidela and Pawan Kalyan came Together as my strength & my life ." he wrote in his post.

On Sunday (August 22), the woman folk tied Rakhis to Mega Brothers and took their blessings. The Megastar then cut a cake and celebrated with his family members and relatives. The event was attended by mega heroes Ramcharan, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaishnav Tej, Allu Arvind, Ram Charan ,his wife Upasana Konidela, Chiranjeevi’s daughters Sushmita and Sreeja and Niharika along with her husband and many others. But the absence of iconic star Allu Arjun at the event disappointed his fans.