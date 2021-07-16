Nagababu Satire On MAA Elections 2021

Ever since the news of MAA Elections has come out, some of the Tollywood stars are making controversial statements. A few stars have already extended their support to their favourite actors who have been contesting for the presidential posts. Actors Prakash Raj, Manchu Vishnu, Hema, Jeevitha Rajashekar and few others are contesting for the presidential post in the MAA Elections 2021. It is said that Megastar Chiranjeevi's family has been supporting Prakash Raj whereas Krishna's family is supporting Manchu Vishnu.

Recently, Telugu hero, Bala Krishna commented that some of the stars have gone to America in special classes and are staying close with Telangana government. He also questioned that some of the actors who have good rapport with Telangana government can ask the government to allot one acre of land for MAA and can construct a building for MAA.

Reacting over the allegations made by Bala Krishna, Mega hero, Nagababu said that, "The talks for constructing MAA builiding was going on from the time of Murali Mohan who served as the president of MAA." He further added that none of the presidents took this issue forward and the works of MAA are going in a small chamber.

Responding to Manchu Vishnu's remarks, Nagababu said, "It is not the correct decision for Manchu Vishnu to withdraw from the elections." He further questioned that from where Manchu Vishnu is going to bring the land for the construction of MAA building.

Nagababu also explained why he has extended his support for Prakash Raj in the MAA elections. He said that Prakash Raj had told about contesting in MAA Elections long back. So, Nagababu questioned him that he is a busy actor, is it possible for him to spend time for MAA. Then Prakash Raj said that he will definitely spare time for MAA. Nagababu further added that Prakash Raj has adopted three villages in Telangana and has good connections with the leaders of three states.