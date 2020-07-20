HYDERABAD: Actor and comedy show judge Naga Babu Konidela has recently created buzz in the television circles by revealing his plans to come up with two brand new shows for the digital media platform. He has then said that one will be a standup comedy show and the other would be an ‘Adirindi’ type skits comedy show. Ending the suspense on it, the senior actor tweeted some details of the two shows, much to the delight of fans and television viewers. He has earlier said that his two new shows will provide the platform and encourage talented comedians.

In his latest tweet, Naga Babu has revealed the details on how to register for participation in the shows and also posted a video by Jabardasth fame ‘Getup Sreenu’ who gives a complete lowdown on the comedy skits show, titled ‘Vigil..Preloaded’. Already, another Jabardast fame ‘Bullet Bhaskar’ has revealed the title of the standup comedy show as ‘Khushi Khushi Gaa’.

Naga Babu’s latest tweet suggests that the two shows will be launched very soon and it’s only a matter of time before they take off to regale comedy lovers on the telly. The link shared by Naga Babu in his tweet contains a YouTube video in which Getup Sreenu gives a detailed rundown of the ‘Vigil..Preloaded’ like how to participate in the show besides other aspects including the terms and conditions. He said the winners of these two shows would likely get a chance to act in programmes on OTT platforms. There is no entry fee for the competition. Popular comedians are also invited to participate in these shows to showcase their talent. Naga Babu appealed to all those interested artistes to make use of this ‘golden opportunity’.