In a surprise of sorts, we get to know that wedding bells are ringing for young hero Naga Shaurya. He will be tying the knot with Anusha Shetty an interior designer on November 20. Bangalore’s JW Marriott is chosen as the venue for pre-wedding and wedding ceremonials. 11:25 AM is the muhurtham time locked for the wedding.

The two-day wedding ceremony in Bangalore is going to be a grand gala event. The pre-wedding rituals kick-start with the Mehndi function on November 19th. There will be different dress codes for Mehandi and the wedding ceremonials.

According to the reports, only the dear and near people of the couple will grace the event.

Further details and confirmation from Naga Shaurya or his family members are awaited.

We need to wait to know more details about this intimate wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile his fans are sharing a wedding invite video about the whole wedding ritual. Check it out