Naga Chaitanya Has Not Gone Home Since Announcing Divorce To Samantha?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were the most envied couple in T town until a few days ago when the duo announced they were going their separate ways. The news shocked not just the film fraternity and friends close to the family but also fans who were heartbroken on learning about the break-up.

Ever since the two went public with their relationship followed by a fairy tale wedding, fans dubbed the couple as being cute, adorable and made for each other. Sam and Chay too lent major couple goals to fans and peers in the industry by posting lovey-dovey messages for each other.

Unfortunately, something went wrong and there was trouble in paradise. While a lot has been said about their relationship and fingers being pointed at one person as being responsible for the break-up, here's an interesting bit of information we came across that we thought of sharing with our readers.

As per a report in a leading Kannada daily, Naga Chaitanya has not gone home ever since the couple announced their divorce. It is being said that Chaitanya has been living at a 5 Star hotel in Hyderabad after announcing that he was separating from Samantha.

This reminds us of a scene from one of Chai's movies. The Shiva Nirvana directorial featured both Samantha and Chaitanya. It was the first movie the couple acted in after getting married. The film was a super-duper hit. The film shows the hero spending time at a 5 Star hotel where he last saw his lady love. Now, it appears Chay is unable to get over the pain of his separation from Samantha. Is this the reason or something else?

Anyway, the news of the Sam-Chay breakup has definitely saddened fans. They are still hoping that the two get back together.

Let's see if a miracle happens.