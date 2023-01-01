Naga Chaitanya Film Custody Glimpse Gives The Adrenaline Rush

Naga Chaitanya’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual project directed by leading filmmaker Venkat Prabhu went on the floors a couple of months back. The film titled Custody has Krithi Shetty as the female lead. Arvind Swami playing the antagonist role while Priyamani will be seen in a powerful role. The film also stars Sampath Raj, Sarathkumar, Premji, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath, among others.

The makers recently announced the grand release date for the movie. And the film is releasing worldwide on May 12, 2023. Welcoming the grand new year 2023, today makers unveiled a special glimpse.

The first glimpse of this movie has all the elements needed to excite audience and fans of Naga Chaitanya. The teaser begins with a gripping background score and aerial shots. The reversed cars blast and immediately Naga Chaitanya gets into action delivering punches and kicks on the villains.

Viewers get to witness Naga Chaitanya in massiest avatar and the glimpse is loaded with action elements and a ferocious look of Chay in the end. Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja scored thumping and breathtaking background music. Cinematography is spell-bounding.

Venkat Prabhu once again showcased his technical brilliance and the video gives the adrenaline rush. He is also known for unique taglines for his film and the tagline for Custody is 'A Venkat Prabhu Hunt.' Dishing out more than what fans would have expected, the makers are readying up to release it in theatres worldwide on May 12, 2023.

Custody is one of the most expensive films in the career of the Akkineni hero. Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the film in prestigious manner under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. The film's ensemble cast and brilliant technical team are currently busy with filming. The film is being made with high production values and technical standards. Pavan Kumar is presenting this ambitious project. Abburi Ravi penned the dialogues while SR Kathir is handling the cinematography.

Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swami, Priyamani, Sharat Kumar, Sampath Raj, Premgi Amaren, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath and many other notable actors.

